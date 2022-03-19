Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 506 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

