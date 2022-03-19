Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,279 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 175,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 181,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

