Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,609 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.