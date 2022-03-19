Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RNR stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

