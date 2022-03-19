Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

