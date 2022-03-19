Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

