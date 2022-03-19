Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

