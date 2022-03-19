Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

