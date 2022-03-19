Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 266,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in América Móvil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

