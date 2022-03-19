Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,587.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,483.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,683.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

