Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

