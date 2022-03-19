Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

