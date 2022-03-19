Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,412 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.