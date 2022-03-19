Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $43,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

