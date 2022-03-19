Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

