Whittier Trust Co. Sells 218 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $542.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

