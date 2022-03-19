Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,852 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

