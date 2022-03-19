Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce $91.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.51 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $79.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $452.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

