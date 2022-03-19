Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 259,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

