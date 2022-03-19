William Blair Weighs in on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $474.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 42.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 215,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

