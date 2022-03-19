Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 164,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

