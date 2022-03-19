WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002500 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00314018 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011439 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

