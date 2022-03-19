Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 41,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

