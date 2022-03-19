Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will post sales of $605.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 1,685,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

