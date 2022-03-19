Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRAP. Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 316.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,933,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 485,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

