WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Rating) insider Guy Hedley purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
WT Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for WT Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WT Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.