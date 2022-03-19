Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

XMTR opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

