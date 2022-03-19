XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.33. 757,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,202,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.