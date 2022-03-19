Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after buying an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

