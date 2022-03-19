YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 493 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $8,590,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,034 shares of company stock worth $41,035,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

