YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Etsy stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

