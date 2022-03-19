YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $416,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AerCap by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AER stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

