YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $68.80 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

