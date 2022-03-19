YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $487.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.