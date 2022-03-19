YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

