YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

