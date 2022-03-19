Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

ALRM stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. 403,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

