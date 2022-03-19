Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report $168.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.40 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,874 shares of company stock worth $4,391,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,364. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

