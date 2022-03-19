Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after buying an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 798,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.