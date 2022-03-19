Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

