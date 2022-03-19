Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.13. 583,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $129.12.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

