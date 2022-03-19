Zacks: Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Clene posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 183,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,850. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

