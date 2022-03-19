Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.05. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 1,364,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,915. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

