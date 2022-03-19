Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 2,688,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,151. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

