Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. NetApp reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.
In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
