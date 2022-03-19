Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,915. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 3,266,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,825. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.