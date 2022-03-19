Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report sales of $309.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 in the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

