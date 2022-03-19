Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 467,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.