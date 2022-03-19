Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post $2.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
BEEM opened at $14.91 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
