Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post $2.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 594.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

BEEM opened at $14.91 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

