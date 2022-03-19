Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $299.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $343.39 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.